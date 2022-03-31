 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Was that a Conference Final preview?

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: MAR 29 Avalanche at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Avalanche

Down Below

  • Why keeping draft picks could be just as risky as trading them. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The GMs are meeting down in Florida and they have agreed to continue talking about the cap counting in the playoffs, no-trade lists, and other things. [The Athletic]
  • The game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs the other night has us fiending for another first-round matchup between the bitter rivals. Please. [Defector]
  • For the Montreal Canadiens, this is what development looks like. [Eyes on the Prize]
  • What goal differential can tell us about the standings and other team’s playoff hopes. [Sportsnet]

Loading comments...