Morning Flurries: Was that a Conference Final preview?

All Avalanche
- Did the Colorado Avalanche getting a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames foreshadow a potential Western Conference Final matchup? [The Athletic]
- Speaking of playoffs, who are you worried and/or excited about facing in the first round? [Mile High Hockey]
- After what seemed like a rough injury, Nathan MacKinnon was spotted skating and shooting in Denver. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Why keeping draft picks could be just as risky as trading them. [Daily Faceoff]
- The GMs are meeting down in Florida and they have agreed to continue talking about the cap counting in the playoffs, no-trade lists, and other things. [The Athletic]
- The game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs the other night has us fiending for another first-round matchup between the bitter rivals. Please. [Defector]
- For the Montreal Canadiens, this is what development looks like. [Eyes on the Prize]
- What goal differential can tell us about the standings and other team’s playoff hopes. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...