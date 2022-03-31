Preview: Avs face suffering Sharks at home

The Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena tonight to face the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks just lost the Arizona Coyotes yesterday 5-3. Colorado looks to win two straight after a big win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon and his upper-body injury have been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. Fortunately, we saw him skating and shooting yesterday, and today, Jared Bednar informed Altitude Radio that MacK would play tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Nathan MacKinnon WILL play tonight against the Sharks! Per Jared Bednar on @AltitudeSR! #GoAvsGo — Adrian Hernandez (@AdoHernandez27) March 31, 2022

The lineup we will see come playoff time will begin to take shape once we see the return of Captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Sam Girard. Hopefully, more ice time leads to hot streaks for depth players in the meantime.

Projected Lineup

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - JT Compher

Andrew Cogliano - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid - Erik Johnson

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have had a tough go in the 2021-22 season. They sit twelve points out of the west’s second and final wild-card spot with just sixteen games to play.

On the bright side of things, the Sharks were able to sign Avalanche killer Thomas Hertl to an extension this season. He and Timo Meier are undoubtedly the future of the Sharks franchise.

Projected Lineup

Timo Meier - Tomas Hertl - Alexander Barabanov

Rudolfs Balcers - Logan Couture - Noah Gregor

Sasha Chmelevski - Nick Bonino - John Leonard

Jeffrey Viel - Lane Pederson - Scott Reedy

Jaycob Megna - Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson - Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard - Ryan Merkley

Goaltending

With Darcy Kuemper getting the last two starts, I’d imagine we see Pavel Francouz between the pipes for Colorado. Frankie has gone above and beyond in his backup role this season. He can secure his thirteenth win in his seventeenth game played.

With the Sharks on the second of a back-to-back, they will start Kaapo Kahkonen. Kahkonen is 12-9-3 this season with a 2.91 GAA and .910 SV%.