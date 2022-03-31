 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Sharks (7:00 p.m.)

It’s a Colorado Avalanche gameday!

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v San Jose Sharks Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Nathan MacKinnon is back! It was presumed that the Colorado Avalanche star would be out for at least a little while with an injured hand, but he took his quinoa milkshake and got right back to it. Now he’s facing a San Jose Sharks team that isn’t that good, so maybe it’s the perfect opportunity to get back to it.

Projected Lineup

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky
Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - JT Compher
Andrew Cogliano - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid - Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper had the last two starts, so it’s Pavel Francouz’s time to shine.

The Tweets

Loading comments...