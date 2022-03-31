Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Sharks (7:00 p.m.)

Nathan MacKinnon is back! It was presumed that the Colorado Avalanche star would be out for at least a little while with an injured hand, but he took his quinoa milkshake and got right back to it. Now he’s facing a San Jose Sharks team that isn’t that good, so maybe it’s the perfect opportunity to get back to it.

Projected Lineup

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - Nazem Kadri - Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - JT Compher

Andrew Cogliano - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid - Erik Johnson

Darcy Kuemper had the last two starts, so it’s Pavel Francouz’s time to shine.

The Tweets