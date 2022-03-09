Ball Arena to drop COVID-19 requirements for entry

On Wednesday, KSE Sports and Entertainment announced they were dropping all COVID-19 Entry Protocols. This includes the vaccine mandate, negative COVID test 72 hours before the event, along with the mask mandate while in the arena.

The Entry Protocol will also drop for fellow-Denver performing center Paramount Theater. These entires will be dropped starting this Friday, March 12th. For events today, on March 10th and March 11th, the protocols will remain in place.

The first Colorado Avalanche game this will first effect will be this Sunday, March 13th against the Calgary Flames. The entry process will get a little easier for Avs fans to enter the arena before game time.

Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE said the following statement:

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, vendors, athletes and performers has been our top priority and after discussions with local, state and federal health officials as well as with officials from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and various concert and entertainment entities, we have decided to lift all current event COVID-19 entry protocols effective on March 12, 2022,”

This is just the next step in living with COVID-19. Bob MacDonald, Executive Director for the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment’s (DDPHE) said the following:

“We are grateful to KSE for taking the initiative to protect their patrons and staff. As a city, we are seeing consistent trends of high rates of immunity and lower rates of severe disease. Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre lifting their COVID-19 entry protocols is part of the process of moving to the next phase of managing COVID-19 in our city. The best way to stay protected from COVID-19 is to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters. Resources are available at the DDPHE website for those who are looking to get vaccinated and have the maximum protection at large, indoor events.”

Of course, it is your choice whether or not to get vaccinated or bring/wear a mask while in the arena. Regardless of your political views or opinions, let’s respect the choices of others and how they wish to have the best experience at an Avs game.

