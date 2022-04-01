Morning Flurries: Byram in AHL for conditioning stint

All Avalanche
- Colorado Avalanche young blueliner Bowen Byram is slowly recovering from concussion issues and the team announced on Thursday that he is down with the AHL Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint, marking another milestone on his road to full recovery. And some of his Avs teammates can’t wait to play with him again.
Alex Newhook on Bowen Byram starting a conditioning stint: "Just being able to be playing again is exciting. It's exciting for our team. ... We're looking forward to having him back with us."— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 1, 2022
- Love the spirit, but Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t really need to be the one fighting on this team. [Gazette]
Down Below
- Let’s take a look around the Metro, see how things are shaping up for the playoff teams in the home stretch. [Canes Country]
- This will be Sidney Crosby’s seventeenth point-per-game season. That’s nuts. [Pensburgh]
- The NHL GMs, like the rest of us, are glad that life is getting back to normal such that they can have their little secret meeting down south at the beach rather than over stupid boring Zoom. [TSN]
- Remember how, during the pandemic season, there were a lot of AHL-style series against the same team over the course of a few nights, and it was really fun to see how heated things got between the two teams? Home-and-homes are like little mini versions of that. They’re fun. [The Cannon]
Loading comments...