Morning Flurries: Magic Makar

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

  • Just in case you live under a rock, Colorado Avalanche blue liner Cale Makar scored his 25th goal of the season over the weekend. Insane.
  • Most recently, the Avalanche faced a tough Saturday night game against the Edmonton Oilers but still came out the victor. [Mile High Hockey]
  • It’s been four years since the tragedy of the Humboldt bus crash and it hits close to home for Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. [Denver Post]

Down Below

  • Pierre Lebrun jots down some notes on where the San Jose Sharks will be going from here on without GM Doug Wilson. [The Athletic]
  • Despite ‘season from hell,’ goaltender Jake Allen has left considerable mark on young Montreal Canadiens [Sportsnet]
  • More college hockey prospects are turning pro and the latest is Matt Beniers becoming a member of the Seattle Kraken after they selected him second overall just last year. [NBC Sports]

