Morning Flurries: Magic Makar

All Avalanche
- Just in case you live under a rock, Colorado Avalanche blue liner Cale Makar scored his 25th goal of the season over the weekend. Insane.
Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) svým 25. gólem v sezóně rozhodl prodloužení ve prospěch @Avalanche! #GoAvsGo | #Makar pic.twitter.com/2ltBXZkz5f— NHL Česko (@NHLcz) April 9, 2022
- Most recently, the Avalanche faced a tough Saturday night game against the Edmonton Oilers but still came out the victor. [Mile High Hockey]
- It’s been four years since the tragedy of the Humboldt bus crash and it hits close to home for Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Pierre Lebrun jots down some notes on where the San Jose Sharks will be going from here on without GM Doug Wilson. [The Athletic]
- Despite ‘season from hell,’ goaltender Jake Allen has left considerable mark on young Montreal Canadiens [Sportsnet]
- More college hockey prospects are turning pro and the latest is Matt Beniers becoming a member of the Seattle Kraken after they selected him second overall just last year. [NBC Sports]
