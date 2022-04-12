Colorado close to clinching the Central Division

With the thrilling shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers and a successful three-win road trip the Colorado Avalanche currently sit at the top of the NHL standings with 52 wins and 110 points. What everyone is waiting for in the Stanley Cup playoffs is still a few weeks away there’s enough intrigue left in the games on the schedule. While their playoff destiny is largely already determined and rests solely in their own hands there are still several questions left to answer over the last remaining 10 games of the regular season.

Can the Avalanche win their second consecutive President’s Trophy?

The only team within striking distance of Colorado in the standings is the Florida Panthers nipping at their heels with 108 points as the two teams keep trading wins. Florida’s 9-1 record over their last 10 games has put separation between them and the rest of the Eastern Conference but Colorado’s six-game win streak of their own has kept them at the top of the league for now. This one could go down to the wire as both teams have 10 games remaining and need to start weighing how important rest is down the stretch.

When will the Avalanche clinch the Central Division title?

While a playoff berth was officially secured over a week ago it is time to focus on the next item on the to-do list. The watch is on as the Avalanche have all but claimed their first Central Division title since 2013-14 and clinching gets closer by the day. The magic number now stands at seven meaning any combination of points gained by the Avalanche or points lost by the Minnesota Wild will apply to reduce that magic number. With a packed schedule this could happen as early as the current week especially if the Avalanche take care of business again through their upcoming back-to-back at Ball Arena.

Will this be the most historic Avalanche regular season ever?

With the 52nd victory on the season the Avalanche tied the franchise record for wins with both the 2000-01 and 2013-14 teams. With 10 games left on the schedule the Avalanche should certainly break that record and as soon as this week. The all-time points record was set by that 2000-01 team at 118 points and with one more win the Avalanche would match the 112 point mark set by the 2013-14 team. Can the Avalanche get to 120 points and punctuate an already incredible regular season?