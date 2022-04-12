 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Kadri, Murray back skating

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

  • The Colorado Avalanche are still getting results, but they have certainly missed some of that intangible action of center Nazem Kadri. Well, thank goodness because the 31-year-old forward was back out on the ice, skating before the main practice group on Monday. Ryan Murray was also there.
  • In addition to that injury update, Gabe Landeskog is not skating but there is still hope that the captain returns before the playoffs. [Denver Post]

Down Below

  • Vitali Kravtsov has been in trade rumors for about forever now and the former ninth-overall pick is still killing defenses overseas in the KHL. Should he help the New York Rangers or has that relationship been torn and he will be on a new team? We’ll see, I guess; but he’s good. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for dealing a cross-check directly into the face of Nashville Predators blueliner Mark Borowiecki. [Pensburgh]
  • The Los Angeles Kings announced that defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, seeking a return to full health next season. [LA Kings]
  • Why a Hobey Baker winner might still be considered a longshot to make the NHL. [Daily Faceoff]

