Morning Flurries: Kadri, Murray back skating

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche are still getting results, but they have certainly missed some of that intangible action of center Nazem Kadri. Well, thank goodness because the 31-year-old forward was back out on the ice, skating before the main practice group on Monday. Ryan Murray was also there.
I should clarify that Kadri and Murray aren't skating with the group yet. They were on their own before practice.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 11, 2022
- In addition to that injury update, Gabe Landeskog is not skating but there is still hope that the captain returns before the playoffs. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Vitali Kravtsov has been in trade rumors for about forever now and the former ninth-overall pick is still killing defenses overseas in the KHL. Should he help the New York Rangers or has that relationship been torn and he will be on a new team? We’ll see, I guess; but he’s good. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for dealing a cross-check directly into the face of Nashville Predators blueliner Mark Borowiecki. [Pensburgh]
- The Los Angeles Kings announced that defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, seeking a return to full health next season. [LA Kings]
- Why a Hobey Baker winner might still be considered a longshot to make the NHL. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...