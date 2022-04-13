Morning Flurries: Kuemper’s new mask

All Avalanche
- When you put up a 49 save effort plus all attempts in the shootout to win 2-1 you get a little national attention and that’s what Darcy Kuemper received with this nice interview on the NHL Network.
- The Colorado Avalanche netminder also debuted a new mask just in time for the playoffs. You be the judge if the terror snowman is creepy or cool.
Kuemper was breaking in his new @daveartofficial mask today during practice! @GoalieGearNerd #GoAvsGo #Avs pic.twitter.com/4vpUao6ZEb— Avalanche Territory (Brennan Vogt) (@AvsTerritory) April 11, 2022
- The Avalanche announced the signing of Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year Entry Level Contract. Aamodt recently finished up his NCAA career with Minnesota State which just lost to Denver in the championship game over the weekend. He is a 24-year old left handed defenseman and looks to fill in as depth in the AHL next season and will try to crack that Eagles lineup in the meantime as Aamodt heads up there on an ATO to finish out this season,
Down Below
- It was a big night for some highly anticipated NHL debuts including Owen Power for the Buffalo Sabres, Bobby Brink for the Philadelphia Flyers and Matty Beniers for the Seattle Kraken. The two forwards each registered an assist including this beauty from Beniers which will be the first of many for him.
Beniers assist #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/D0cdTbLMj5— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 13, 2022
- Goal scoring has exploded in the NHL with players now setting career highs every game with the regular season winding down. Last night Chris Kreider joined the 50 goal club along with Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
Chris Kreider nets his 50th goal of the season for the Rangers.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) April 13, 2022
It’s just four goals shy of the team's franchise record for most in a single-season.
@hayyyshayyy pic.twitter.com/Dmr6J44lkB
- In other milestone news, Johnny Gaudreau reached the century mark for the first time in his career, although he had a 99 point season one time prior. He is now the fourth player this season to reach 100 points.
JOHNNY 100! pic.twitter.com/gKsCtkrO2l— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 13, 2022
