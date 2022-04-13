Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Kings (7:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche begin their four-game homestead with the LA Kings tonight at Ball Arena. It will be a battle between two teams that could match up in the playoffs. The Avalanche shut out the Kings 3-0 in the last contest that featured goals from Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, and JT Compher.

Tonight’s game will be the first of a back-to-back for Colorado, who will face the Devils tomorrow night. The Avalanche are tied with the Florida Panthers for most points in the NHL with 110 and are riding a six-game winning streak.

Colorado Avalanche: (52-14-6) The Opponent: Los Angeles Kings (39-26-10) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent’s Beat: Jewels From the Crown

Projected Lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — JT Compher — Valeri Nichushkin

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Jack Johnson

Colorado will start Darcy Kuemper between the pipes against a desperate Kings squad. Look for Darcy to stake his claim for the Vezina Trophy tonight once again this evening.