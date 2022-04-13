Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Kings (7:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche begin their four-game homestead with the LA Kings tonight at Ball Arena. It will be a battle between two teams that could match up in the playoffs. The Avalanche shut out the Kings 3-0 in the last contest that featured goals from Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, and JT Compher.
Tonight’s game will be the first of a back-to-back for Colorado, who will face the Devils tomorrow night. The Avalanche are tied with the Florida Panthers for most points in the NHL with 110 and are riding a six-game winning streak.
Projected Lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — JT Compher — Valeri Nichushkin
Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Bowen Byram — Jack Johnson
Colorado will start Darcy Kuemper between the pipes against a desperate Kings squad. Look for Darcy to stake his claim for the Vezina Trophy tonight once again this evening.
