Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Devils (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche welcome the New Jersey Devils for the second of a back-to-back tonight at Ball Arena. The Devils aren’t a playoff squad and will be playing for pride against the league's top dog. This New Jersey squad was able to steal one from the Avalanche in their last matchup winning by a score of 5-3.

This is the ninth time Colorado has been in a back-to-back during the 2021-22 season and so far they are 6-1-1 on the second night. The Avalanche lead the league in points with 112 and have won seven straight contests.

Opponents: New Jersey Devils (26-41-6) Colorado Avalanche: (53-14-6) Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. MST

Projected Lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — JT Compher — Valeri Nichushkin

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson (Jack Johnson)

Colorado will start Pavel Francouz in net against the New Jersey Devils. Frankie has been solid in his role as a backup and looks to secure his fifteenth win of the season.