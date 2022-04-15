 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Ben Meyers has arrived in Colorado

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
All Avalanche

  • An inside look at how the Avalanche landed top college free agent Ben Meyers and Jared Bednar has described his NHL debut as happening “soon”. [The Athletic]
  • Just another bland back-to-back sweep for the Colorado Avalanche as they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Alex Newhook proves he’s good at everything.

Down Below

  • An in-depth examination of Eugene Melnyk’s complicated legacy as longtime owner of the Ottawa Senators. [The Athletic]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins are the latest to clinch a playoff berth as the Eastern Conference playoff bracket begins solidifying. [NHL.com]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have now won five straight games. Can they get back into the wild card race as the battle heats up in the Western Conference? [NHL.com]
  • Its NHL debut season and Buffalo Sabres top prospect Owen Power is the latest to put his first professional point up on the board in a loss to the St. Louis Blues.

