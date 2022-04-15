Morning Flurries: Ben Meyers has arrived in Colorado

All Avalanche
- An inside look at how the Avalanche landed top college free agent Ben Meyers and Jared Bednar has described his NHL debut as happening “soon”. [The Athletic]
- Just another bland back-to-back sweep for the Colorado Avalanche as they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1. [Mile High Hockey]
- Alex Newhook proves he’s good at everything.
The @clmbr_official challenge is ON!— x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 13, 2022
Who ended up doing the infomercial? Stay tuned on our pages to find out #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/q9iLX7ySGO
Down Below
- An in-depth examination of Eugene Melnyk’s complicated legacy as longtime owner of the Ottawa Senators. [The Athletic]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins are the latest to clinch a playoff berth as the Eastern Conference playoff bracket begins solidifying. [NHL.com]
- The Vancouver Canucks have now won five straight games. Can they get back into the wild card race as the battle heats up in the Western Conference? [NHL.com]
- Its NHL debut season and Buffalo Sabres top prospect Owen Power is the latest to put his first professional point up on the board in a loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Yeah, baby! Owen Power gets his first NHL point! pic.twitter.com/F0UCYd86vd— NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2022
Loading comments...