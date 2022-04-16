Preview: Weathering the storm

Colorado Avalanche: 54-14-6 The Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Canes Country (@CanesCountry)

Two of the leagues best come together for a big Saturday night showdown in the Mile High City. The two parties involved are the Metropolitian-leading Carolina Hurricanes against the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

These two played a month ago in Raleigh in what was expected to be a high-scoring, dramatic affair. Rather, only two goals were scored with both coming from the Hurricanes. They ultimately came out on top 2-0 on March 10.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are streaking at the moment, having won their last eight straight games including a 3-1 Thursday night over the New Jersey Devils. The win streak has been a dominant showing from the team in burgundy and blue. Tonight they face what may be their toughest test within this streak - all with a chance to clinch the Central Division and Western Conference.

Lots of words but let’s dumb it down: win tonight and your #Avs are Central Division winners and Western Conference Champions! #GoAvsGo https://t.co/RS85RxAVyW — x-Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) April 16, 2022

They will be doing it with a little bit of a different look. Newly-signed free agent center Ben Meyers from the University of Minnesota will make his NHL debut against another strong opponent. He will center the fourth line with Andrew Cogliano and Logan O’Connor.

Some other guys are looking close to returning, as Nazem Kadri was on the ice for morning skate in a red non-contact jersey. He’s on target to be back on the team next week. Gabriel Landeskog was also spotted doing some skating before the morning skate as well. Things are only looking up for the Avs going into tonight.

Nazem Kadri just hit the ice in a red non-contact jersey. #Avs pic.twitter.com/YRLmj8GQPv — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) April 16, 2022

#Avs Captain Gabe Landeskog getting in some very light on-ice work ahead of morning skate. pic.twitter.com/LhP06P1Po8 — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) April 16, 2022

Projected Forwards

Andre Burakovsky (95) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - J.T. Compher (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Alex Newhook (18) - Nico Sturm (78) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ben Meyers (59) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Bowen Byram (4) - Jack Johnson (3)

Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes have been one of the strongest teams all season long. They look to test the Avalanche once again and come out on top to sweep the season series against the Mile High team.

Carolina is in the midst of a race to the top of the Metropolitan Division. They lead the division with 104 points but the New York Rangers are right on their tail with 102 points. The Canes will see both the Rangers and Avs as a test for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to the Detroit Red Wings which doesn’t help their cause. They’ll look to rebound with a big win against the best team in the league on the road.

Projected Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov (37) - Sebastian Aho (20) - Seth Jarvis (24)

Max Domi (13) - Vincent Trocheck (16) - Teuvo Teravainen (86)

Nino Niederreiter (21) - Jordan Staal (11) - Jesper Fast (71)

Jordan Martinook (48) - Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) - Martin Necas (88)

Projected Defenders

Jacob Slavin (74) - Tony DeAngelo (77)

Brady Skjei (76) - Brett Pesce (22)

Ian Cole (28) - Ethan Bear (25)

Goaltenders

For the Avs and Hurricanes, they will each go with their respective top goaltenders for this big game. It’ll be Darcy Kuemper for the home team, and Frederik Andersen for the road team.