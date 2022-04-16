Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Hurricanes (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes in a battle between the Metropolitan and Central division leaders and the former is feeling much more comfortable in their standings spot than the latter.

Colorado Avalanche: 54-14-6 The Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Canes Country (@CanesCountry)

With the New York Rangers hot on their tail, the Hurricanes need to get as many points as possible in their remaining seven games to try and get the division lead — but in the end, it’s fighting to play either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Boston Bruins in the first round. Pick your poison, I guess.

For the Avalanche, no one can really predict the lineup, so at the time of writing, there are still some questions that need to be answered: Will we see Ben Meyers’s NHL debut? Who will come out if that’s the case? Are we going to see another change on the blue line?

