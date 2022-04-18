Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Capitals (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche will play another Metropolitan foe tonight in the Washington Capitals. The Last time these two teams met was back in October of 2021 when the Capitals won by a score of 6-3. That was just the third game of the 2021-22 regular season.

Colorado Avalanche: (55-14-6) Opponent: Washington Capitals (42-23-10) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Location: Ball Arena - Denver, CO Watch: Altitude 2, NBCSWA, NHLN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 Opponent Beat: DC SB Nation

The Capitals have clinched a playoff birth but are fighting for position inside their division. Matchups will be crucial in the Eastern Conference come playoff time and Washington hopes to nab second or third in the division in order to avoid the high-flying Panthers or Hurricanes. Expect them to come out firing against Colorado.

The Avalanche will start to tinker with the lineup more and more as the regular season comes to an end. Colorado has secured a division and conference title and still has seven games to pad their point total and secure the Presidents’ Trophy.

Projected Lineup

Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - JT Compher - Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano - Ben Meyers - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Josh Manson

Bowen Byram - Jack Johnson (Erik Johnson)

Follow along with tonight’s action and let us know what you think in the comments!

