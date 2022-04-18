Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche vs. Capitals (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche will play another Metropolitan foe tonight in the Washington Capitals. The Last time these two teams met was back in October of 2021 when the Capitals won by a score of 6-3. That was just the third game of the 2021-22 regular season.
The Capitals have clinched a playoff birth but are fighting for position inside their division. Matchups will be crucial in the Eastern Conference come playoff time and Washington hopes to nab second or third in the division in order to avoid the high-flying Panthers or Hurricanes. Expect them to come out firing against Colorado.
The Avalanche will start to tinker with the lineup more and more as the regular season comes to an end. Colorado has secured a division and conference title and still has seven games to pad their point total and secure the Presidents’ Trophy.
Projected Lineup
Valeri Nichushkin - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen - JT Compher - Andre Burakovsky
Alex Newhook - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Andrew Cogliano - Ben Meyers - Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
Bowen Byram - Jack Johnson (Erik Johnson)
Follow along with tonight’s action and let us know what you think in the comments!
