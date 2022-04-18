Morning Flurries: Bowen Byram appreciation

All Avalanche
- A great feature on Bowen Byram after his first game back with the team in Pittsburgh.
- Inside the night Ben Meyers scored his first NHL goal in his first game with the Colorado Avalanche. [The Athletic]
That first game puck mood #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/LkFUxshqhV— z - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 17, 2022
- The squad had a quick Sunday afternoon practice with some updates for the week ahead from the coach.
According to Jared Bednar, Devon Toews may not go on the road this week in order to heal up some dings.— Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) April 17, 2022
Nazem Kadri is targeted to return this week and will be on the road trip. Skated in red today.
Gabriel Landeskog and Ryan Murray will not be traveling.
Down Below
- Tyson Jost injured over the weekend on a hit from Pavel Buchnevich. It is not considered serious and he should be back soon.
Pavel Buchnevich with an incredible hit at center ice on Tyson Jost and Deslauriers wants to go anybody in the same zipcode pic.twitter.com/BcXzr7wpyH— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 16, 2022
- It won’t be long before a double dose of World Junior Championship action returns to the ice in Canada. Avalanche prospects Sean Behrens and Oskar Olausson should be eligible for the summer redo and Behrens over the holidays as well.
Canada will host a rescheduled 2022 World Juniors this summer and a reassigned 2023 World Juniors shortly thereafter this winter https://t.co/KkJkTQaiQs— Pro Hockey Rumors (@prohockeyrumors) April 17, 2022
- Tonight’s opponent the Washington Capitals clinched the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs by virtue of the New York Islanders losing 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night.
The Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Islanders were defeated by the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday.https://t.co/s6dkck3P59— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 18, 2022
