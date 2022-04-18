 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Bowen Byram appreciation

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

All Avalanche

  • A great feature on Bowen Byram after his first game back with the team in Pittsburgh.
  • The squad had a quick Sunday afternoon practice with some updates for the week ahead from the coach.

Down Below

  • Tyson Jost injured over the weekend on a hit from Pavel Buchnevich. It is not considered serious and he should be back soon.
  • It won’t be long before a double dose of World Junior Championship action returns to the ice in Canada. Avalanche prospects Sean Behrens and Oskar Olausson should be eligible for the summer redo and Behrens over the holidays as well.

Loading comments...