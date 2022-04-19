Morning Flurries: Kadri closing in on return

All Avalanche
- It is somewhat unreal that the Colorado Avalanche have not been fully healthy during this last little stretch when you look at the results, but they will be at least getting one key forward back soon as head coach Jared Bednar told the media that Nazem Kadri is skating and close to a return, and will be with the team when they make their way west to play the Seattle Kraken away.
Nazem Kadri will go on the trip to Seattle, Bednar said.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 18, 2022
- Fresh off a national title, the Denver Pioneers hockey team celebrated with some local fans. [Gazette]
- Paul Stastny put his Cherry Hills mansion up for sale and netted a tasty $10 million off of it. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- In hindsight, the Seattle Kraken expansion draft makes just as little sense as the day it happened. So why not look at who they should have taken from each team that day. [The Athletic]
- The Florida Panthers are running on a 10-game winning streak. [TSN]
