Morning Flurries: Playoffs around the corner

All Avalanche
- The Colorado Avalanche have already locked the top spot in the Western Conference. No matter what team they face in the first three rounds (hopefully it lasts that long) they will have the home-ice advantage. And, they’re at the top spot of some ranking. [The Athletic]
- You got prospect questions? Well we have some answers here for you! [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Yikes, Minnesota State Maverick’s netminder and Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension for using a banned substance. He sat down with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman to discuss it and how he ended up using it. [Sportsnet]
- Scoring lots of goals seems to be a good thing; and for those teams that are able to do that, they have a leg-up on the competition heading into the playoffs. [TSN]
- New York Islanders center Mat Barzal was being a little rough and tugged at the sweater of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner. He got fined. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Oh, Carey Price is back! [Eyes on the Prize]
