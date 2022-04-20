Gameday Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche makes the trip to Seattle for a contest with the Kraken at the newly constructed Climate Pledge Arena. The last time these two teams met, the Avalanche secured the 4-3 victory in Colorado.
These two squads are on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NHL so this should shape up to be a pretty heavy mismatch. Colorado welcomes the return of Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri who has had a career year through the 2021-22 regular season. The Avalanche should bounce back from just their fifteenth regulation defeat on Monday.
Projected Lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky
Alex Newhook — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Nico Sturm — Ben Meyers — Logan O’Connor
Bowen Byram — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid — Jack Johnson (Erik Johnson)
We might see Pavel Francouz between the pipes against a struggling Kraken squad. Good to get Kuemper nice and rested heading into what is hopefully a deep playoff run.
