Gameday Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (8:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche makes the trip to Seattle for a contest with the Kraken at the newly constructed Climate Pledge Arena. The last time these two teams met, the Avalanche secured the 4-3 victory in Colorado.

These two squads are on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NHL so this should shape up to be a pretty heavy mismatch. Colorado welcomes the return of Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri who has had a career year through the 2021-22 regular season. The Avalanche should bounce back from just their fifteenth regulation defeat on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche: (55-15-6) Opponent: Seattle Kraken (25-44-6) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT2, ROOT-NW Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent’s Beat: Davey Jones Locker Room

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Nico Sturm — Ben Meyers — Logan O’Connor

Bowen Byram — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid — Jack Johnson (Erik Johnson)

We might see Pavel Francouz between the pipes against a struggling Kraken squad. Good to get Kuemper nice and rested heading into what is hopefully a deep playoff run.

The Tweets: