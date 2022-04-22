 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Jost, Johnson go at it

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: MAR 27 Avalanche at Wild

All Avalanche

  • When the Colorado Avalanche visited the Minnesota Wild, former player Tyson Jost was (of course) mic’d up for his new team and they caught him and Erik Johnson chirping at each other during the game. A brief joyful moment.

Down Below

  • So, every year we hear about how the playoffs are a “different game” and you can’t rely on silly things like talent and skill to win them, you need Big Boys to play Big Boy hockey. Every year we hear this. You ever wondered if it’s true? [The Athletic]
  • Everyone knows who the best goal scorers are but how about the best passers? [Sportsnet]
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a weird mushy middle after this season. [NBC Sports]
  • The Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltending situation, somehow, got even messier. [Defector]

Loading comments...