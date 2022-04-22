Morning Flurries: Jost, Johnson go at it

All Avalanche
- When the Colorado Avalanche visited the Minnesota Wild, former player Tyson Jost was (of course) mic’d up for his new team and they caught him and Erik Johnson chirping at each other during the game. A brief joyful moment.
The Wild posted a video of Tyson Jost mic’d up against the #Avs, and him chirping Erik Johnson after the third period cross check is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/28uRWozaLb— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 21, 2022
- Announced by the NHL on Wednesday, the Avalanche will be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland as part of the 2022 Global Series early next season. [Mile High Hockey]
- Most recently, Colorado dropped the ball to the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2. [Mile High Hockey]
- After the loss, head coach Jared Bednar said the “execution was bad from start to finish.” [Denver Post]
Down Below
- So, every year we hear about how the playoffs are a “different game” and you can’t rely on silly things like talent and skill to win them, you need Big Boys to play Big Boy hockey. Every year we hear this. You ever wondered if it’s true? [The Athletic]
- Everyone knows who the best goal scorers are but how about the best passers? [Sportsnet]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a weird mushy middle after this season. [NBC Sports]
- The Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltending situation, somehow, got even messier. [Defector]
