Recap: Avalanche lose fourth straight 4-1

Man, this is becoming hard to watch in the past week. The Colorado Avalanche can’t find ways to win with their shorthanded and depleted side at the moment.

Tonight, they fell victim to the Winnipeg Jets. They scored four unanswered in the third period to pull away 4-1 victors. They certainly put a stamp on this performance, ending a losing streak of their own.

First Period

For lack of a better word, this period was a snoozefest. The Avs had a couple of opportunities with Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichuskin missing the net twice. Other than that, there were a couple of penalties killed off and the Avs were outshot 13-8 but still tied.

Second Period

The Avs only got worse in the period. Turnovers galore occurred, and they fell victim to playing choppy. They have done so on its entire road trip which everyone is thankful is over with. Again, not much occurred outside of scares in the final minute of the frame.

Third Period

The Avs finally broke through with J.T. Compher getting his career-high in goals scored, beating Connor Hellebuyck with this nice glove-side goal breaking in.

The Avs decided they did not want to hold the lead and instead fell back on bad habits. The Jets got level a few minutes later with an Adam Lowry tip in front of Darcy Kuemper. Just a minute later, they took the lead thanks to Blake Wheeler’s 14th of the season. Just two minutes after that, Kyle Connor took advantage of a turnover to put it in. In the span of three minutes, it went from 1-0 Avalanche to 3-1 Jets.

The Avs couldn’t get anything going with the few resources available to them. They allowed done final Nikolaj Ehlers goal at the 16:18 mark of the period to kill it off for good for Winnipeg.

Takeaways

There were again some health scares with Cale Makar and Josh Manson having limited minutes. But, according to Bednar, everything seems to be okay and there are not any health worries with the Avs at the moment.

Josh Manson had an injury with his elbow but was ready to come back at the end of the third. Cale Makar is fine.



"All good from a health standpoint," Jared Bednar says. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2022

Also, Peter Baugh from the Athletic had this to say about the worries and recent struggles the Avs have faced as of late. Basically, there’s no reason to be incredibly worried heading into the playoffs next week.

I'm not saying everything is fine and dandy -- this was a very bad road trip for the #Avs -- but some perspective: Tampa finished last season on a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 14-3. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2022

Just going to tweet this again for everyone worried about this team tonight. Yes it’s not great and it’d be better to have momentum heading into the playoffs #GoAvsGo https://t.co/KWWnn2318Q — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) April 25, 2022

The Avs should be prepared to up their game this week. With three big Central Division games with playoff implications for the opposing side, the Avs will look to use these games to prepare for the upcoming playoff run.

Upcoming

The first of these three games is Tuesday night at home to the St. Louis Blues. They’re hot and in the midst of a race for home-ice advantage against the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop is on national TV at 7:30 p.m. MT.