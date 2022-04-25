Morning Flurries: Hungover on a wild night of hockey

All Avalanche
- The Avs are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, their longest losing streak in over three years. Three of the four games were on the road, with two of them coming against non-playoff teams. One of them was the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night in a shocking 4-1 loss. [Mile High Hockey]
- While the Colorado Avalanche is in the middle of this losing streak, the standings behind them are out of control. It still leaves the Avalanche wondering who their opponent will be in the first round next week. What’s looking likely and who should they be worried about? [Mile High Hockey]
- How do the Avs stop losing? Get Devon Toews back in the lineup. [The Athletic]
I went over the #Avs problems and potential solutions. One easy one: Get Devon Toews healthy.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 25, 2022
The Avs with Toews this year: 50-9-5
Without: 5-9-1https://t.co/nGkY8onAin
Down Below
- It was a wild night in the NHL with several playoff implications. In Las Vegas, the San Jose Sharks scored two goals in the final two minutes with James Reimer pulled including a buzzer-beating goal to send it to OT and coming out on top in the shootout over the Vegas Golden Knights. [Knights on Ice]
- The Nashville Predators had their own collapse losing to the Minnesota Wild in the dying seconds of OT themselves. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals had to leave the game after hitting the boards hard due to concussion protocol.
Ovechkin went into the boards after getting tripped up with the stick while Källgren tried to stop him pic.twitter.com/YXl1lfQPdF— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 25, 2022
