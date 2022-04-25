 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Hungover on a wild night of hockey

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
  • The Avs are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, their longest losing streak in over three years. Three of the four games were on the road, with two of them coming against non-playoff teams. One of them was the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night in a shocking 4-1 loss. [Mile High Hockey]
  • While the Colorado Avalanche is in the middle of this losing streak, the standings behind them are out of control. It still leaves the Avalanche wondering who their opponent will be in the first round next week. What’s looking likely and who should they be worried about? [Mile High Hockey]
  • How do the Avs stop losing? Get Devon Toews back in the lineup. [The Athletic]

Down Below

