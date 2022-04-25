Jack Johnson nominated for Masterton Trophy

Colorado Avalanched defenseman Jack Johnson has been chosen by the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to be the team’s representative among the 32 nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Announced on Monday morning, the depth defender will get a chance to earn the award to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.”

The 35-year-old blueliner was acquired by Colorado this off-season as a depth defender on a one-year, league minimum contract after a tumultuous couple of seasons.

After getting bought out by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020, with three years remaining on his contract, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers, but was only able to play a total of 13 games. Fresh off of those brief appearances, Johnson joined the Avalanche in desperate hopes to rejuvenate his career and play on a team that is clearly better than the majority of his previous ones.

Johnson has been able to lace up for 73 total games this season, and while his numbers won’t make your jaw drop — one goal and nine points — he did reach the ultimate hockey milestone of hitting 1,000 games played earlier in the year.

No matter what you think of his actual play on the ice, Johnson certainly deserves the nomination for making the comeback and being able to hit that precious achievement.