 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: Jack Johnson receives honor

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

All Avalanche

It must have been nice that the regional was near Denver in Loveland.

Yeah, that was probably the best atmosphere I’ve played in so far. Having the fans behind you, they were super loud, into it the whole game. It was really fun.

Down Below

  • Remember Nick Holden? We remember this former Avalanche blueline staple. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Peruse the entire list of 2022 Masterton Trophy nominees. [ThePHWA]
  • The most important game of the year is tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Dallas. The highly-anticipated showdown between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights is upon us. Vegas pretty much needs to win this game to remain in the race for the final wild-card playoff berth and face the beloved Avalanche in the first round.

Loading comments...