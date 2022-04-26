Morning Flurries: Jack Johnson receives honor

All Avalanche
- Jack Johnson received the Colorado Avalanche chapter of the PHWA’s nomination for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. [Colorado Hockey Now]
- Is the Avalanche disrespected by the national media? [Mile High Hockey]
- A neat little Q&A on prospect Sean Behrens after winning the NCAA Championship. [The Athletic]
It must have been nice that the regional was near Denver in Loveland.
Yeah, that was probably the best atmosphere I’ve played in so far. Having the fans behind you, they were super loud, into it the whole game. It was really fun.
Down Below
- Remember Nick Holden? We remember this former Avalanche blueline staple. [Mile High Hockey]
- Peruse the entire list of 2022 Masterton Trophy nominees. [ThePHWA]
- The most important game of the year is tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Dallas. The highly-anticipated showdown between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights is upon us. Vegas pretty much needs to win this game to remain in the race for the final wild-card playoff berth and face the beloved Avalanche in the first round.
Here's what needs to happen for VGK to make it.— SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) April 25, 2022
VGK need to go 3-0-0 (96 pts)
NSH need to go 0-2-1 (95 pts) or worse
LAK need to go 0-2-0 (96 pts)
DAL need to go 1-1-1 (96 pts), 0-0-3 (96 pts), or worse
