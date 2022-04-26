Gameday Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m.)

The St. Louis Blues come to town for a Division Rivalry Night with the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche defeated the Blues 4-3 in regulation the last time these two squads met, but that was all the way back in October of 2021.

St. Louis is in an arms race with the Minnesota Wild, vying for home-ice advantage. The Blues and Wild will match up in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the winner could end up facing the Avalanche if they advance to the second round. The Avalanche cannot move up or down in the standings and have looked less than invested lately. Look for that to change against one of Colorado’s rivals. Defender Devon Toews was on the ice for morning skate so look for him to possibly return to the lineup this evening.

Looks like everyone is on the ice aside from Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 26, 2022

Colorado Avalanche: (55-18-6) Opponent: St. Louis Blues (49-20-11) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: St. Louis Game Time

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehknonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

JT Compher — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog (OUT), Ryan Murray (OUT), Mikko Rantanen (DTD).

