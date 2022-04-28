Morning Flurries: Kadri carrying previous playoff upsets

All Avalanche
- Nazem Kadri has been a member of the Colorado Avalanche but has consistently found himself getting burned under the heat of the playoff spotlight, whether it is getting suspended for hits, or any other reason. Here’s a tell-all before he hits the post-season once again. [The Athletic]
- Valeri Nichushkin has been so good, he needs to stay. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Several NHL writers were asked which team needs the first-overall pick the most. Is it the Montreal Canadiens? Is it the Arizona Coyotes? Maybe it is the Seattle Kraken in their effort to secure a future core? [ProHockeyTalk]
- The NHL has a new and fancy plan to draw in a younger audience. [ESPN]
- J.T. Miller wants to focus on winning and he wants to do it with the Vancouver Canucks. [Sportsnet]
- Auston Matthews isn’t just a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy because of his goalscoring, there is another reason.[The Athletic]
