Morning Flurries: Kadri carrying previous playoff upsets

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Colroado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues

  • Nazem Kadri has been a member of the Colorado Avalanche but has consistently found himself getting burned under the heat of the playoff spotlight, whether it is getting suspended for hits, or any other reason. Here’s a tell-all before he hits the post-season once again. [The Athletic]
  • Valeri Nichushkin has been so good, he needs to stay. [Mile High Hockey]

Down Below

