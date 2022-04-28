Gameday Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators face for the final regular-season contest at Ball Arena. The last time these two teams faced Nashville won in overtime on a game-winning goal from former Avalanche Matt Duchene.

Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game at 3:01 of overtime, lifting the Predators to their fifth straight win, 5-4 against the Avalanche.https://t.co/ZAbOlNMeCB — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 12, 2022

If the Avalanche beat the Predators tonight they will likely face each other in the first round of the playoffs. The Predators can win this game and effectively avoid the Avalanche for an opening-round showdown with the Calgary Flames. I don’t know that it matters to the Avalanche. They have goals that look well beyond the first round and staying healthy is the most important thing to do in the final week of the regular season.

Projected Lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Darren Helm — Nico Sturm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog (OUT), Ryan Murray (OUT)

The Tweets: