Morning Flurries: Rantanen not worried about missing 100-point mark

- Everywhere across the NHL, players are putting up 100-point seasons like they are nothing, and scoring loads and loads of goals. Our very own Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen could have been up there if he didn’t get sick, but he’s not worried about the personal marker.
Mikko Rantanen probably would've gotten to 100 points this season if he hadn't gotten sick, but he isn't too concerned about missing out on the mark.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 28, 2022
"I wasn't crying in my room," he joked.
- Defenseman Josh Manson is trying to settle in before the postseason comes. [Denver Post]
- The NHLPA poll is out and, still, NHL players think Sidney Crosby is the best of them. [TSN]
- A lot of years the MVP race feels like an easy choice between two, maybe three guys. This year though? Wide open. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Outdoor hockey season is getting shorter and shorter every year, and hockey players are starting to notice. And they don’t like it. [ESPN]
- It looks like the NHL’s player tracking technology will be a bit more fun in the near future. [AP]
