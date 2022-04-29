Game Day Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 56-18-7 The Opponent: Minnesota Wild (52-22-7) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSN, BSWIX, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildrenes)

The Colorado Avalanche finish up against the Central Division rival Minnesota Wild in the regular-season finale for both teams tonight with puck drop not too far from now. The Avs continue to rest players with Cale Makar and Darcy Kuemper projected to rest after Jacob MacDonald and Justus Annunen were called up from the Colorado Eagles.

These two always put on a performance whenever they play, and what less can you expect from two big rivals who don’t like one another. While the game has no meaning for the Avalanche, the Wild will certainly make it feel like a playoff game.

The Wild are still in the race for home-ice advantage with the St. Louis Blues. They will be facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights and need the Wild to lose in regulation and then beat the Knights to get home-ice advantage in the first round. If the Wild get home-ice advantage, they will certainly be feeling good and could have a true preview of a possible second-round matchup with this Avalanche team.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nicuhshkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) - J.T. Compher (37) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Darren Helm (43) - Nico Sturm (78) - Andrew Cogliano (11)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Bowen Byram (4)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jacob MacDonald (26) - Erik Johnson (6)

