NHL releases playoff schedule for the Avalanche

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, the NHL announced the Stanley Cup Playoff schedule for the league. The playoffs officially begin on May 2 which is this upcoming Monday. Here’s the Eastern Conference schedule below:

And here is the Western Conference schedule including the Colorado Avalanche’s full schedule for the first round against the Nashville Predators:

Here’s the full layout of the Avs’ schedule against the Predators at home. Home games are in bold font and away games are in italicized font.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT on TNT

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. MT on TNT

Game 4: Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 11 at TBD MT on TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 13 at TBD MT on TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 at TBD MT on TBD

This is the second time these two have faced off in the postseason, with the first being in the 2018 first round. Nashville came out on top in six games over the Avs back then. Today, the two teams have reversed roles from four years ago. The Avs look to get revenge over the Predators with ease.