NHL releases playoff schedule for the Avalanche

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, the NHL announced the Stanley Cup Playoff schedule for the league. The playoffs officially begin on May 2 which is this upcoming Monday. Here’s the Eastern Conference schedule below:
#StanleyCup playoffs Eastern Conference Round 1 schedule. pic.twitter.com/bSED3QqDKf— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 30, 2022
And here is the Western Conference schedule including the Colorado Avalanche’s full schedule for the first round against the Nashville Predators:
#StanleyCup playoffs Western Conference Round 1 schedule: pic.twitter.com/qjVmz77owR— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 30, 2022
Here’s the full layout of the Avs’ schedule against the Predators at home. Home games are in bold font and away games are in italicized font.
Game 1: Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT on TNT
Game 3: Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. MT on TNT
Game 4: Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 11 at TBD MT on TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 13 at TBD MT on TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 15 at TBD MT on TBD
This is the second time these two have faced off in the postseason, with the first being in the 2018 first round. Nashville came out on top in six games over the Avs back then. Today, the two teams have reversed roles from four years ago. The Avs look to get revenge over the Predators with ease.
