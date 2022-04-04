Morning Flurries: O’Connor stylishly dressing teammates

All Avalanche
- Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor’s family business in men’s fashion has lasted for 64 years in Calgary. Cale Makar got the suit for his draft day from there, among many more teammates and other NHL players across the league. A good profile on the shop. [The Athletic]
- Unfortunately, Nazem Kadri suffered an injury in the 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and has been deemed out until the post-season. [Mile High Hockey]
- Newcomer Andrew Cogliano isn’t really into soccer, and he’s glad the Avalanche aren’t either. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Alexis Lafreniere hasn’t hit his expectations when he was drafted first overall in 2020, so let’s check in on him. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares speaks strongly on a best-on-best tournament, especially after no NHL players went to the Olympics earlier this year. [Sportsnet]
- The Philadelphia Flyers coaching staff ended Keith Yandle’s ironman streak over the weekend, but they defended it by saying that other, younger defensemen needed more opportunity. [Broad Street Hockey]
