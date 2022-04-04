Bowen Byram recalled by Avalanche

Great news Avs fans! Our Monday has gotten a little better. What is usually a long and tiring start to the workweek, the Colorado Avalanche decided to kick the week off a little better than it might’ve been before.

It was announced that Bowen Byram had been recalled by the Avalanche, per the AHL transaction logs as first reported by Peter Baugh.

The #Avs have recalled Bowen Byram, per the AHL Transaction Log. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 4, 2022

This comes off of a good return to the ice for the young defensemen. He was sent to the Colorado Eagles to play his first games for the Loveland-based AHL team for conditioning. He played against the Ontario Reign in California this past weekend just getting his feet back under him.

Jared Bednar had discussed that it was going to be up to Byram and Joe Sakic to determine when he was ready to return to the Avs, as it had been throughout his entire comeback process. It was going to be determined later on if he’d stay with the Eagles another week or join back with the Avalanche. Ultimately, he decided it was time to return to the big leagues and looks ready to go.

It even gave Avs fans some wonderful sights to see Byram making the trip to Pittsburgh to start their three-game road trip.

More buddies…



And someone we recognize in the background #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/ozEF2Avm8j — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 4, 2022

This is a great sign that he will at least play in one of the following three games on this road trip, if not all three games. It will be a good test of three games for Byram and the Avs as they play the Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets, and Edmonton Oilers.

This will be his first game back since Jan. 10 at home against the Seattle Kraken, where he’s sat out since then with his lingering concussion issues. If all goes to plan, Byram’s first home game back would be on April 13 against the Los Angeles Kings.

For now, let’s just hope that everything continues to go to plan - concussions are no joke. It’s phenomenal to see him return to the ice, let alone at the NHL level with the amount of stress and issues this caused for Byram. From thinking about retirement to a valiant return; what a story.

As kids on TikTok say these days: go little, rockstar.