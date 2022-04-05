 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Kuemper for Vezina?

By Thomas P. Williams
Pittsburgh Penguins v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

  • In his latest, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh argues that Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper should get a good look at this year’s Vezina Trophy. [The Athletic]
  • In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Avalanche officially recalled youngster Bowen Byram to the first team and he is going to make his return in an upcoming game. [Mile High Hockey]

Down Below

  • The Buffalo Sabres aren’t having that great of a season, but one revelation has been Tage Thompson and his exceedingly strong case to be a top-six center for a while. [Die By The Blade]
  • Auston Matthews is having some sort of season, and last night he tied Rick Vaive’s record of 54 goals scored in a single season as a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

