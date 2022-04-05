Morning Flurries: Kuemper for Vezina?

All Avalanche
- In his latest, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh argues that Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper should get a good look at this year’s Vezina Trophy. [The Athletic]
- In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Avalanche officially recalled youngster Bowen Byram to the first team and he is going to make his return in an upcoming game. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- The Buffalo Sabres aren’t having that great of a season, but one revelation has been Tage Thompson and his exceedingly strong case to be a top-six center for a while. [Die By The Blade]
- Auston Matthews is having some sort of season, and last night he tied Rick Vaive’s record of 54 goals scored in a single season as a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
FIFTY. FOUR. pic.twitter.com/ersYqZFc5M— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 5, 2022
- The Washington Capitals might have a very big problem in between the posts, with neither netminder really stealing the position from the other. [NBC Sports]
- The Vancouver Canucks have suddenly become a decent team, and even though it’s too little too late, that should earn head coach Bruce Boudreau a new contract. [NBC Sports]
