Preview: Penguins seeking revenge

The Colorado Avalanche pay a visit to Pittsburg tonight for a little rematch after Colorado defeated the Penguins 3-2 this past Saturday. The Avalanche played a complete game and Darcy Kuemper continued his success in a nationally televised victory. The Penguins will look to exact some revenge and even the season series to one victory apiece.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche are effectively weathering the turbulence of late-season injuries. Despite being without Gabriel Landeskog, Samuel Girard and now Nazem Kadri, the Avalanche are on yet another three-game winning streak. The Avalanche have won three or more in a row eight times this season.
Fans have been delighted to find out that Bowen Byram has been recalled after months of recovering from the long-term effects of head injuries. He will be in the lineup according to head coach Jared Bednar. We wish him luck!
Note: Kurtis MacDermid has been signed to a two-year contract extension as of this morning.
Projected Lineup
Andre Burakovsky - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen - JT Compher - Valeri Nichushkin
Andrew Cogliano - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Jack Johnson - Josh Manson
Bowen Byram - Erik Johnson
Note: Alex Newhook is out with a non-covid related illness and Nazem Kadri is said to be out until the playoffs after receiving a cross-check against the San Jose Sharks.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins are one of the Eastern Conference’s best squads and are poised to make another run with Sid the Kid. We got a heavy dose of the relationship Crosby and MacKinnon have during ABC’s broadcast of the last matchup between these two. We will see the competitive fire they share come to the surface in this one.
Projected Lineup
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Rickard Rakell - Evgeni Malkin - Jeff Carter
Evan Rodrigues - Teddy Blueger - Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen - Bryan Boyle - Anthony Angello
Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Michael Matheson - John Marino
Mark Friedman - Chad Ruhwedel
Goaltending
The Colorado Avalanche have not confirmed their starter but on three days’ rest and against one of the league’s best teams I bet they go with Darcy Kuemper. Darcy has begun to stake his claim as a possible Vezina candidate as he climbs the statistical goalie ranks.
Tristan Jarry is listed as the likely starter for the Penguins. We will get a true rematch between two of the league’s top tenders. Jarry comes in with a +15.8 GSAx and is allowing just 2.34 goals a game.
