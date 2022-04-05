Preview: Penguins seeking revenge

The Colorado Avalanche pay a visit to Pittsburg tonight for a little rematch after Colorado defeated the Penguins 3-2 this past Saturday. The Avalanche played a complete game and Darcy Kuemper continued his success in a nationally televised victory. The Penguins will look to exact some revenge and even the season series to one victory apiece.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are effectively weathering the turbulence of late-season injuries. Despite being without Gabriel Landeskog, Samuel Girard and now Nazem Kadri, the Avalanche are on yet another three-game winning streak. The Avalanche have won three or more in a row eight times this season.

Fans have been delighted to find out that Bowen Byram has been recalled after months of recovering from the long-term effects of head injuries. He will be in the lineup according to head coach Jared Bednar. We wish him luck!

Bo Byram is IN tonight against the Penguins according to Jared Bednar! #GoAvsGo — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) April 5, 2022

Note: Kurtis MacDermid has been signed to a two-year contract extension as of this morning.

Projected Lineup

Andre Burakovsky - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - JT Compher - Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Josh Manson

Bowen Byram - Erik Johnson

Note: Alex Newhook is out with a non-covid related illness and Nazem Kadri is said to be out until the playoffs after receiving a cross-check against the San Jose Sharks.

Newhook and Nichushkin non-Covid illnesses and flying in to join team. Might play tonight #Avs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) April 5, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins are one of the Eastern Conference’s best squads and are poised to make another run with Sid the Kid. We got a heavy dose of the relationship Crosby and MacKinnon have during ABC’s broadcast of the last matchup between these two. We will see the competitive fire they share come to the surface in this one.

Projected Lineup

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Rickard Rakell - Evgeni Malkin - Jeff Carter

Evan Rodrigues - Teddy Blueger - Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen - Bryan Boyle - Anthony Angello

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Michael Matheson - John Marino

Mark Friedman - Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltending

The Colorado Avalanche have not confirmed their starter but on three days’ rest and against one of the league’s best teams I bet they go with Darcy Kuemper. Darcy has begun to stake his claim as a possible Vezina candidate as he climbs the statistical goalie ranks.

Goals Saved Above Expected Leaders - April 3 pic.twitter.com/2bdQfuDeo1 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 3, 2022

Tristan Jarry is listed as the likely starter for the Penguins. We will get a true rematch between two of the league’s top tenders. Jarry comes in with a +15.8 GSAx and is allowing just 2.34 goals a game.