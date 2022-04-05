 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kurtis MacDermid signs two-year extension

Colorado’s heavyweight slugger inks a new deal.

By AdrianHernandez
/ new
NHL: MAR 29 Avalanche at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like Kurtis MacDermid has earned himself an extension in the eyes of Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic as the two have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth 1.975M. Kurtis’ role on this Avalanche squad has been made abundantly clear. He is out there to log very few minutes while simultaneously policing the game and protecting his teammates. This sorta thing will either prove incredibly valuable come playoff time or not entirely necessary. Either way, it’s better to have a guy like MacDermid than not, especially for such a friendly AAV.

MacDermid is among the few players of his skill set to be getting big league time. His extension should show that even one of the most skilled players in NHL history identifies the value in an on-ice protector even though the game has changed.

Let us know what you think of the new deal in the comments!

Loading comments...