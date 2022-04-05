Kurtis MacDermid signs two-year extension

It looks like Kurtis MacDermid has earned himself an extension in the eyes of Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic as the two have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth 1.975M. Kurtis’ role on this Avalanche squad has been made abundantly clear. He is out there to log very few minutes while simultaneously policing the game and protecting his teammates. This sorta thing will either prove incredibly valuable come playoff time or not entirely necessary. Either way, it’s better to have a guy like MacDermid than not, especially for such a friendly AAV.

Kurtis MacDermid’s contract is worth $987,500 AAV the next two years. https://t.co/dyaemlwN4X — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 5, 2022

MacDermid is among the few players of his skill set to be getting big league time. His extension should show that even one of the most skilled players in NHL history identifies the value in an on-ice protector even though the game has changed.

you all know I love a good outlier. MacDermid has played just over seven 5v5 minutes per game this season. that is not usual pic.twitter.com/MP8lhCokyv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 5, 2022

