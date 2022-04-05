Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Penguins (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins are battling it out for the second time in three days and it might just be yet another exciting slog of a game.

On Saturday, the good guys had unlikely scorers in Devon Toews and Nicolas Aube-Kubel come up massive against Sidney Crosby and his crew of rag-tag skaters. It resulted in a 3-2 win for the first half of this interdivisional series, so will the Avalanche walk away with all four points available? We shall see.

Unfortunately, they’re without Nazem Kadri, but Bowen Byram is making his long-awaited return to the lineup. And it is going to kick ass.

Projected lineup:

Andre Burakovsky - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen - JT Compher - Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano - Nico Sturm - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Kurtis MacDermid - Darren Helm - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Jack Johnson - Josh Manson

Bowen Byram - Erik Johnson

It has been confirmed that it will be Darcy Kuemper up against Tristan Jarry tonight.

