Morning Flurries: Manson getting comfortable with the Avalanche

All Avalanche
- It was a big night for the Colorado Avalanche who swept the home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Mile High Hockey]
- You may have heard that Bowen Byram is back and he impressed in his first game [Avalanche]
- Kurtis MacDermid received a two-year contract extension. [Mile High Hockey]
- A nice interview with Josh Manson on his transition to Avalanche defenseman.
Down Below
- Some new thinking on Hart Trophy candidacy where players aren’t punished for having strong teammates, just in time for the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs players to get consideration. [The Athletic]
- Still interested in the draft? A discussion on potential first rounders from scouts. [NHL]
- Former Avalanche prospect Justin Barron scored his first NHL with the Montreal Canadiens last night.
Premier but en carrière dans la LNH pour Justin Barron!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 6, 2022
First career NHL goal for Justin Barron!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2ldSwtzkhN
Loading comments...