Morning Flurries: Manson getting comfortable with the Avalanche

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

Down Below

  • Some new thinking on Hart Trophy candidacy where players aren’t punished for having strong teammates, just in time for the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs players to get consideration. [The Athletic]
  • Still interested in the draft? A discussion on potential first rounders from scouts. [NHL]
  • Former Avalanche prospect Justin Barron scored his first NHL with the Montreal Canadiens last night.

