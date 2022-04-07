Morning Flurries: Samuel Girard is close to a return

All Avalanche
- ICYMI a nice interview with Josh Manson on his transition to playing with the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]
- On Bowen Byram’s last three challenging months and his recovery process. [The Denver Post]
“For a couple of months there, it feels like a blur, coming in and out of the lineup, feeling good, not feeling good. Really frustrating, honestly,” he said. “I just want to play hockey. That’s what I do. That’s my job.”
- There may be more reinforcements coming into the lineup as soon as tomorrow night in Winnipeg. Sam Girard and Val Nichushkin were among the full-participants.
Full team practice right now in Pittsburgh. Nichushkin, who missed last night’s game w an illness, good to go along w Girard and Byram #Avs pic.twitter.com/y3qLyWTyts— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) April 6, 2022
Down Below
- Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has announced his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of this season. His last game will be on April 24th at home at the Honda Center. [NHL]
- A look back at the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and one of the brave survivors from the bus crash four-years ago. [The Athletic]
- Old friend and former Avalanche prospect gets a recall to the New Jersey Devils.
#NEWS: We have recalled forwards A.J. Greer and Fabian Zetterlund from Utica.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2022
: https://t.co/hrZROSmElY pic.twitter.com/N5mmDq0E25
Loading comments...