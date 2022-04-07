 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Samuel Girard is close to a return

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
  • ICYMI a nice interview with Josh Manson on his transition to playing with the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]
  • On Bowen Byram’s last three challenging months and his recovery process. [The Denver Post]

“For a couple of months there, it feels like a blur, coming in and out of the lineup, feeling good, not feeling good. Really frustrating, honestly,” he said. “I just want to play hockey. That’s what I do. That’s my job.”

  • There may be more reinforcements coming into the lineup as soon as tomorrow night in Winnipeg. Sam Girard and Val Nichushkin were among the full-participants.

  • Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has announced his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of this season. His last game will be on April 24th at home at the Honda Center. [NHL]
  • A look back at the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and one of the brave survivors from the bus crash four-years ago. [The Athletic]
  • Old friend and former Avalanche prospect gets a recall to the New Jersey Devils.

