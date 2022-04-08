Preview: First of a back-to-back in Canada

Colorado Avalanche: 50-14-6 The Opponent: Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SportsNet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Arctic Ice Hockey (@arcticicehockey)

The Colorado Avalanche are in the middle of a three-game road trip stopping in Winnipeg against the Winnipeg Jets. The last time these two faced off was on Feb. 25 and after going down 3-0, the Avs stormed back with a Gabriel Landeskog hat-trick en route to a 6-3 win.

With a playoff spot clinched for the Avs, it’s all about collecting points and gaining momentum heading into the playoffs. With the Jets out of the playoff race, the Avs should take control of this game in Manitoba.

Colorado Avalanche

In the middle of this three-game road trip for the Avs, they are also in the middle of a winning streak. They are coming off of a sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins with a crazy 6-4 win in Pittsburgh.

That win was the team's fourth straight and they look to make it five in a row tonight. It only looks to be getting better for the Avs, as they will have Valeri Nichushkin available to play after missing on Tuesday thanks to a non-COVID illness.

We may also see the return of Samuel Girard from his lower-body injury. He has traveled to Winnipeg to meet the team and may play tonight or tomorrow night against the Edmonton Oilers. Regardless of whether he will return tonight or Saturday night, his return will further bolster the lineup.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Alex Newhook (18) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Logan O’Connor (25) - Nico Sturm (78) - J.T. Compher (37)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Andrew Cogliano (11) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Erik Johnson (6) - Bowen Byram (4)

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets sit sixth in the Central Division. Despite the over .500 record and sitting on 76 points, they are seven points out from the final wildcard spot. It’s going to be a heck of a climb to get into the playoff race with only a handful of games left in the regular season.

The Jets played Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at home. They are in the middle of a three-game skid and need anything to turn it around. Tonight would be a great night for them to get back on track and pull off an upset.

The Jets have weakened after losing Andrew Copp to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. The veteran status of Connor Hellebuyck, Paul Stastny, and Mark Scheifele look to steer the Jets back into the win column.

Projected Forwards

Paul Stastny (25) - Mark Scheifele (55) - Nikolaj Ehlers (27)

Kyle Connor (81) - Pierre Luc-Dubois (80) - Blake Wheeler (26)

Zach Sanford (13) - Adam Lowry (17) - Mason Appleton (22)

Morgan Barron (36) - Dominic Toninato (21) - Evgeny Svechnikov (71)

Projected Defenders

Josh Morrissey (44) - Dylan Demelo (2)

Brenden Dillon (5) - Neal Pionk (4)

Logan Stanley (64) - Nate Schmidt (88)

Goaltenders

With the Avs playing tonight in the first of a back-to-back, we will see both Pavel Francouz and Darcy Kuemper on this trip. With the strength comparison of the Jets and Oilers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Francouz between the pipes tonight and Kuemper going in Edmonton tomorrow night.

For the Jets, it’ll most likely be Hellebuyck getting the nod in the hope to get the Jets to stop their three-game losing streak.