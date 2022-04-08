Morning Flurries: Denver into national championship

All Avalanche
- The Frozen Four started last night and we got a very entertaining edge-of-your-seat game between the University of Michigan and the Denver Pioneers. The local representative got the job done in overtime, winning 3-2 and earning their shot at the title in the national championship on Saturday. [Denver Post]
- And speaking of the Pioneers, Colorado Avalanche prospect defenseman Sean Behrens is playing an important part for them and he grades out to be a decent contributor in the future. [Mile High Hockey]
- Kurtis MacDermid is happy to stay in Colorado after signing his two-year extension. [Denver Post]
- The best thing about having a lot of good forwards is winning games; the worst thing is trying to find out what combinations work. [The Athletic]
Down Below
- The San Jose Sharks are going to be looking for a new GM, as theirs
quitstepped down yesterday. [Fear The Fin]
- Every year at the trade deadline we hear about how the top teams in the league, the legitimate contenders, are looking to add “toughness” ahead of the playoffs. Grit, and such. Why is that? [Sportsnet]
- Another thing that happens every year is the inevitable Hart Trophy debate that stems from the fact that “most valuable” does not necessarily mean “the best.” But it typically just goes to the best player, right? So maybe it’s time to just change the dang reason the trophy is awarded. [The Athletic]
