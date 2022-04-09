Preview: We go again

Colorado Avalanche: 51-14-6 The Opponent: Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SportsNet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper ‘n’ Blue (@CopperandBlue)

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their three-game road trip tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. The Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon battle rolls on today at Rogers Place. The last time the Avs were in Rogers Place, it didn’t end in a good way - that’s all we need to say about that.

The Avs come to Edmonton just 24 hours after playing in Winnipeg against the Winnipeg Jets. They are in the middle of a five-game win streak with 108 points still looking to officially clinch the top spot of the Central Division.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs, as mentioned earlier, were in Winnipeg last night to face the Jets. They squandered a 4-2 lead but eventually came out on top 5-4 in the extra period. They had this 4-2 lead with only four minutes remaining in the game before giving up two straight to send it into OT.

Cale Makar was the hero of the game last night with his 25th goal of the season coming on the man advantage. Makar continues to shine and provides excellence every night on the ice. He’s only going to get better; it’s a treat being able to watch him every night.

We may see new defensemen join the fray, as Samuel Girard is available for selection. He was available last night but left out of the ice. Without a morning skate this morning, we won’t know for sure if he will be in the game until warm-ups begin.

Projected Forwards

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Alex Newhook (18) - Andre Burakovsky (95)

Logan O’Connor (25) - Nico Sturm (78) - J.T. Compher (37)

Darren Helm (43) - Andrew Cogliano (11) - Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16)

Projected Defenders

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Samuel Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Erik Johnson (6) - Bowen Byram (4)

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers played Thursday night in LA against the Los Angeles Kings in what was a huge game when it comes to seeding for the playoffs. The Oilers battled ahead of the Kings in a big 3-2 win on the road.

Edmonton retains its position in second in the Pacific Division, pulling away from the Kings by three points in the race for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They will look to continue to climb away from the Kings and Vegas Golden Knights and increase their point total to 91.

Of course, we know the play of McDavid, but also Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane’s resurgence on ice. However, the Oilers have fallen victim to questionable defense and goaltending. With a six-game win streak on the line, they will look to make it seven and halt the own streak the Avs are on.

Projected Forwards

Evander Kane (91) - Connor McDavid (97) - Jesse Puljujarvi (13)

Zach Hyman (18) - Leon Draisaitl (29) - Kailer Yamamoto (56)

Derick Brassard (16) - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) - Zach Kassian (44)

Warren Foegele (37) - Ryan McLeod (71) - Derek Ryan (10)

Projected Defenders

Darnell Nurse (25) - Cody Ceci (5)

Duncan Keith (2) - Evan Bouchard (75)

Brett Kulak (27) - Tyson Barrie (22)

Goaltenders

With Pavel Francouz going last night for the Avs, we will see Darcy Kuemper getting the nod between the pipes. For the Oilers, it should be Mike Smith going in net to get the Oilers their sixth straight win.