Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their three-game road trip tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. The Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon battle rolls on today at Rogers Place. The last time the Avs were in Rogers Place, it didn’t end in a good way - that’s all we need to say about that.

The Avs come to Edmonton just 24 hours after playing in Winnipeg against the Winnipeg Jets. They are in the middle of a five-game win streak with 108 points still looking to officially clinch the top spot of the Central Division.

Colorado Avalanche: 51-14-6 The Opponent: Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5) Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SportsNet, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Copper ‘n’ Blue (@CopperandBlue)

Projected Lineup:

Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen—Alex Newhook—Andre Burakovsky

Logan O’Connor—Nico Sturm—J.T. Compher

Darren Helm—Andrew Cogliano—Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Devon Toews—Cale Makar

Samuel Girard—Josh Manson

Erik Johnson—Bowen Byram

Darcy Kuemper is getting the start tonight in Edmonton to face a top-heavy Oilers squad desperate to make the playoffs.

