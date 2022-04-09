Gameday Open Thread: Avalanche at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their three-game road trip tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. The Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon battle rolls on today at Rogers Place. The last time the Avs were in Rogers Place, it didn’t end in a good way - that’s all we need to say about that.
The Avs come to Edmonton just 24 hours after playing in Winnipeg against the Winnipeg Jets. They are in the middle of a five-game win streak with 108 points still looking to officially clinch the top spot of the Central Division.
Projected Lineup:
Valeri Nichushkin—Nathan MacKinnon—Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen—Alex Newhook—Andre Burakovsky
Logan O’Connor—Nico Sturm—J.T. Compher
Darren Helm—Andrew Cogliano—Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Devon Toews—Cale Makar
Samuel Girard—Josh Manson
Erik Johnson—Bowen Byram
Darcy Kuemper is getting the start tonight in Edmonton to face a top-heavy Oilers squad desperate to make the playoffs.
Loading comments...