Morning Flurries: Sweep and spicy

- Not only did the Colorado Avalanche sweep the Nashville Predators in four games for their first-round series, but they did it in a historical and dominant way.
The Colorado Avalance become the 1st team in NHL history to sweep a best-of-seven single playoff series while accumulating 20+ Goals & 175+ Shots.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 10, 2022
They had a goal differential of 12 and scored 5+ goals in three out of the four games in the series! pic.twitter.com/Y1K6Ogb58O
- If you missed any of the final game because you’re saving up your enjoyment for the lengthy run, well we have you covered with the Game 4 recap. [Mile High Hockey]
- There is simply nothing that can make Cale Makar stutter and not play well enough to contribute to wins. [Denver Post]
- The Boston Bruins were without Charlie McAvoy in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes because, unfortunately, Covid is still a thing. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Everyone but the Colorado Avalanche really need to get it together. [Defector]
- Somehow, someway, the New York Islanders decided to part ways with ultra successful head coach Barry Trotz, and now, just about every team is poking around at bringing him behind their bench. [Lighthouse Hockey]
- And speaking of the teams interested in Trotz, which of the 32 teams make the most sense, and which are just plain not going to do it? [The Athletic]
