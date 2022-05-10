 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Sweep and spicy

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • If you missed any of the final game because you’re saving up your enjoyment for the lengthy run, well we have you covered with the Game 4 recap. [Mile High Hockey]
  • There is simply nothing that can make Cale Makar stutter and not play well enough to contribute to wins. [Denver Post]

