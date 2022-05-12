Morning Flurries: Bednar and his tractor

All Avalanche
- With his team already through to the next round our Colorado Avalanche head coach, Jared Bednar, has been spending his down time on his tractor.
Therapy Day….Big thanks to @4Rivers_Equip for this Awesome John Deere set up. Game changer. pic.twitter.com/LY0Bs2xoQN— Jared Bednar (@BednarJared) May 11, 2022
- We had to ask one question as the Avalanche are on standby: Who would you rather face in the second round out of the St. Louis Blues or the Minnesota Wild? [Mile High Hockey]
- In the AHL, the Colorado Eagles have now advanced to the division semifinals. [Mile High Hockey]
- Despite being demoted down the lineup, Andre Burakovsky has come up big in the series. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- Shane Wright is almost certain to go first overall in this year’s draft, and he’s confident that he deserves it. [TSN]
- Congrats to Moritz Seider, Michael Bunting, and Trevor Zegras! They’re your Calder finalists. [Sportsnet]
- There’s a Letterkenny spinoff coming, it’s distinctly hockey-focused, and it has some Things To Say. [The Athletic]
