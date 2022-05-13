Morning Flurries: Avalanche set to face Blues in second round

All Avalanche
- After the St. Louis Blues walked away with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, they punched their ticket to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Times and dates are still to be announced by the NHL, but we at least know our opponent. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Four games isn’t a whole lot to go off of, but there were some significant standouts in the first round against the Nashville Predators, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are among them. [Mile High Hockey]
Off the trail...
- We’re getting at least one exciting Game 7 on Saturday and it will be between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. A dramatic series will come to a close...after the Leafs lost Game 6 on Thursday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- With a brand new one-year, $80,000 contract signed with the Buffalo Beauts, Mikyla Grant-Mentis has made history and become the highest paid women’s hockey player. [Sportsnet]
- Irony and aloofness may be in vogue right now, but Jack Campbell’s sincerity and ability to care, is a breath of fresh air. [The Athletic]
