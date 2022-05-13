 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Flurries: Avalanche set to face Blues in second round

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
St Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Off the trail...

  • We’re getting at least one exciting Game 7 on Saturday and it will be between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. A dramatic series will come to a close...after the Leafs lost Game 6 on Thursday. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • With a brand new one-year, $80,000 contract signed with the Buffalo Beauts, Mikyla Grant-Mentis has made history and become the highest paid women’s hockey player. [Sportsnet]
  • Irony and aloofness may be in vogue right now, but Jack Campbell’s sincerity and ability to care, is a breath of fresh air. [The Athletic]

