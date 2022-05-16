Morning Flurries: Second round coming

All Avalanche
- With the second round coming up against the St. Louis Blues, we took a look around their forward lineup and determined how they stacked up against the Colorado Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]
- Avalanche blueliner Bowen Byram got his first taste of NHL playoff hockey against the Nashville Predators, so how did he do? [Mile High Hockey]
- The saga of Avalanche players that have been healthy scratched. [Mile High Hockey]
- Recent Avalanche hope has died because of goaltending, but Darcy Kuemper might change all of that this time around. [Denver Post]
Down Below
- There’s some coaching candidates and openings around the league, so how are we feeling about former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice? [NBCSP]
- On name’s come off the board already, though, as Bruce Boudreau is set to return to the Vancouver Canucks next season. [The Athletic]
- Elsewhere, the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau clinched the second round in overtime over the Dallas Stars, and now we get a Battle of Alberta between them and the Edmonton Oilers. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]
