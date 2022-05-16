Avalanche’s second round schedule released

The Colorado Avalanche have been patiently waiting to see when their second round is going to start. After sweeping the Nashville Predators with four consecutive victories, they have not played a hockey game since May 9.

Now with the St. Louis Blues defeating the Minnesota Wild in six games, they will have the unfortunate task of attempting to knock down the Avalanche. And it all starts on Tuesday as the full schedule was released late Sunday night.

Full Second Round Schedule:

Game 1 — Tues., May 17 — 7:30 p.m. MT — Avalanche vs. Blues — TNT

Game 2 — Thurs., May 19 — 7:30 p.m. MT — Avalanche vs. Blues — TNT

Game 3 — Sat., May 21 — 6:00 p.m. MT — Avalanche at Blues — TNT

Game 4 — Mon., May 23 — 7:30 p.m. MT — Avalanche at Blues — TNT

Game 5* — Wed., May 25 — TBD — Avalanche vs. Blues — TBD

Game 6* — Fri., May 27 — TBD — Avalanche at Blues — TBD

Game 7* — Sun., May 29 — TBD — Avalanche vs. Blues — TBD

*If necessary

So far, you will find every game nationally televised on TNT, but they have not determined if it will continue that way and what time puck drop will be at for games five to seven, just in case they don’t even need to happen — and they might not.

With seven solid nights of rest, Colorado will be fully healed and ready to take on the Blues to determine who will come out of the Central. See you on Tuesday.