Morning Flurries: Avalanche healthy and ready to roll

All Avalanche
- It’s a miracle, everyone is healthy.
All #Avs are present and accounted for at practice.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 16, 2022
- A look around some key stats from the first round against the Nashville Predators. [Mile High Hockey]
- In the Colorado Avalanche's upcoming series with the St. Louis Blues, goaltending might prove to be the difference. [Mile High Hockey]
- And speaking of the second round, the schedule has been released! We got all the when and where for you here. [Mile High Hockey]
Down Below
- Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner got his car stolen at gunpoint just 48 hours after his team got knocked out of the playoffs. [Daily Faceoff]
- After an injury-riddled roster led them to missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Pete DeBoer. [Knights on Ice]
- Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron dispels any rumors that he wants to join the Montreal Canadiens in free agency this summer, can only ever see him playing in Boston. [Sportsnet]
- Now that they’re knocked out, what is left for the Pittsburgh Penguins? [NBC Sports]
- Playoff beards: hockey’s wackiest tradition. [ESPN]
