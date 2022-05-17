Game One Thread: Avalanche vs. Blues (7:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will meet for game one of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. This primetime contest features a rematch of last season’s first-round foes. Colorado has won six of the last seven meetings scoring three or more goals in all seven games.

Colorado Avalanche: (4-0) Opponent: St. Louis Blues (4-2) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: TNT Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, 950 AM Opponent Beat: St. Louis Game Time

Colorado is rested and healthy to begin the series thanks to the off time they earned by sweeping the Predators. The Blues will attempt to ride the momentum of solid performances from netminder Jordan Binnington and depth scoring into the second round.

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Artturi Lehkonen

Andre Burakovsky — JT Compher — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Nico Sturm — Darren Helm (Logan O’Connor)

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Bowen Byram — Erik Johnson

Note: We could see Alex Newhook make the lineup this round against a team that isn’t as heavy as Nashville was. True depth means being able to bring guys in and out of the lineup in order to get the best matchups. The Avalanche are currently the proud owners of true depth.

