Morning Flurries: Are they the juggernauts?

- We went around the writer’s room and asked some questions about the first round. [Mile High Hockey]
- The blue line of the St. Louis Blues isn’t great, and that might be where the Colorado Avalanche can take advantage. [Mile High Hockey]
- Why the Colorado Avalanche are this year’s playoff juggernaut. [ESPN]
- Hot coach free agent Barry Trotz interviewed with the Winnipeg Jets yesterday, but was also mentioned as a “key candidate” for the opening on the Philadelphia Flyers bench. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Despite another first-round loss, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be parting ways with GM Kyle Dubas or head coach Sheldon Keefe.
Brendan Shanahan says he "looks forward to working with Kyle and Sheldon next season."— Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) May 17, 2022
So that's Sheldon Keefe and Kyle Dubas back for 2022-23.
- Should they stay or should they go? There’s a lot of key members of the Pittsburgh Penguins that could hit free agency. Could you even imagine that team without Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang? Well, you might need to. [Pensburgh]
